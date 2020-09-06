site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Takes seat Sunday
McMahon isn't in Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers.
McMahon will get a day off for the team's series finale against the Dodgers with southpaw Julio Urias starting for the opposition. Josh Fuentes will take over at first base.
