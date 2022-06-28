site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old started the past nine games and will head to the bench Tuesday amid a 1-for-14 slump. Elehuris Montero will start at the hot corner and bat ninth in McMahon's place.
