default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McMahon went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Friday against the Twins.

McMahon capped off a four-run first inning for the Rockies with his 14th home run of the season. He continues to struggle to hit for average, as he's gone just 19-for-98 (.194) across his last 27 games, but McMahon does have five home runs in that span.

More News