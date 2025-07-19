Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Tallies 14th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMahon went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Friday against the Twins.
McMahon capped off a four-run first inning for the Rockies with his 14th home run of the season. He continues to struggle to hit for average, as he's gone just 19-for-98 (.194) across his last 27 games, but McMahon does have five home runs in that span.
