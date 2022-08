McMahon went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday against the Giants.

McMahon recorded his 55th RBI of the season with a single in the third inning. He's quietly had a strong August, maintaining a .356 average with four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs scored across 17 games. Despite that hot stretch, McMahon still has a 97 wRC+ and .328 wOBA across 453 plate appearances for the season.