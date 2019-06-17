McMahon went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs Sunday in the Rockies' 14-13 loss to the Padres.

McMahon was one of several Rockies to post gaudy box-score numbers during a series in which the two clubs combined to tally 92 runs, a modern-era record for a four-game set. He started in each of those contests, going 9-for-19 with four RBI and three runs. With Garrett Hampson now back in the minors, the Rockies are without a true righty-hitting backup at second base, so McMahon looks like he'll be a full-time regular in the lineup for the time being rather than a large-side platoon player.