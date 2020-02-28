Manager Bud Black expects McMahon to play over 150 games for the Rockies this season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. "He's walking around with a sense of knowing that he belongs, that he's a big leaguer and going to be a productive big leaguer, and I love that confidence," said Black.

McMahon figures to get the bulk of his starts at second base, but he can also handle third base and first base when needed. He said that he lost 16 pounds during the 2019 season, as the 162-game schedule took its toll. With that in mind, he began his workouts earlier this winter in an effort to be better prepared for the sixth-month grind. McMahon had elite exit velocity/hard hit data according to Statcast and has a significant room for improvement over the .250/.329/.450 slash line he posted in his first full big-league season.