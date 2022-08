McMahon went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's extra-innings loss against San Francisco.

After recording three hits Saturday, McMahon stayed hot with two more Sunday. The 27-year-old has a modest four-game hitting streak, as he raised his average in the month to .359. He now owns a .252/.341/.404 slash line this year. As long as he continues hitting in the leadoff spot, he should contribute in runs and average.