McMahon went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homer runs in the Rockies' 7-5 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

McMahon hit two of Colorado's four homers on the day, going yard in the fourth inning off Jerad Eickhoff and again in the sixth off Jose Alvarez. The big day boosts his slash line to a respectable .260/.347/.442 through 104 at-bats, to go along with five homers and 17 RBI.