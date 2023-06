McMahon went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss against the Diamondbacks.

McMahon's been on an absolute tear of late -- he's now batting .500 (15-for-30) with four home runs and eight extra-base hits over his last eight games. He's boosted his slash line to .255/.336/.475 over 226 plate appearances this season with eight homers, 29 runs scored, 31 RBI and four stolen bases.