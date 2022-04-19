Hilliard is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Hilliard picked up three starts in the Rockies' last four games, but two of those came while Randal Grichuk was tending to a sore back. Grichuk has returned to the lineup for the past two contests and hasn't experienced any setbacks, so Hilliard looks like he'll be relegated to fourth-outfielder duties for the foreseeable future.