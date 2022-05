Hilliard went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and four total RBI in a 10-4 victory versus the Royals on Saturday.

Hilliard capped a big third inning for the Rockies with his three-run shot to right field. The long ball was the second in as many days for Hilliard after he failed to go deep in his first 55 at-bats of the season. Prior to Friday, he was mired in a massive slump during which he went 3-for-40 with 14 strikeouts over 14 games.