Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.