Hilliard went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Padres.

Hilliard has gone 4-for-8 across two games since he was recalled to fill in for Kris Bryant (personal). That's a vast improvement after Hilliard went 0-for-20 in nine games in June before getting optioned out to Triple-A Albuquerque. The outfielder stills owns a lackluster .183/.254/.292 slash line with two home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored and three steals through 43 major-league contests this year. It's unclear if he'll stick around with the big club once Bryant returns from the paternity list.