Hilliard went 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored Thursday against the Cardinals.

Hilliard continues to serve as a part-time player in the Rockies' outfield and was in the lineup for the fourth time in the team's last nine games Thursday. He's gotten on base at a reasonable clip in that span -- he has a .286 average and .474 on-base percentage -- and has also chipped in four runs scored. For the season, Hilliard is still hitting just .185/.277/.272 across 173 plate appearances.