Hilliard went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and an RBI on Thursday against the Phillies.

Hilliard led off the third inning with a triple but was ultimately stranded there. However, he still had a productive day after grounding into a fielder's choice in the seventh frame to deliver the team's only run of the contest. Hilliard is stuck in a fourth outfielder role, though he has drawn seven starts in the last 14 games -- in part due to injuries to Garrett Hampson (hand) and more recently Kris Bryant (back). He hasn't taken much advantage of that opportunity, as he has only six hits across 23 at-bats with three RBI and three runs scored.