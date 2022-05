Hilliard went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Hilliard continues to start regularly against right-handed pitching in the absence of Kris Bryant (back). He reached base with a two-out walk in the second inning and stole second base for his first swipe of the season. Otherwise, Hilliard hasn't taken advantage of his uptick in playing time, as he's reached base only 11 times across 37 at-bats while tallying one RBI and one run scored.