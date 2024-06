The Rockies are set to select Hilliard's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Hilliard began the year in the minors, and over 65 games has a slash line of .288/.374/.542 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 305 plate appearances. Hilliard's promotion to the big club comes with Colorado set to place Charlie Blackmon on the injured list due to a strained right hamstring.