Hilliard is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

With the Rockies facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Jose Quintana) for the second straight contest, the lefty-hitting Hilliard will bow out of the lineup. Hilliard appears to have taken over as the Rockies' primary left fielder while Kris Bryant (foot) is on the shelf, but the righty-hitting Connor Joe could continue to replace Hilliard when southpaws are on the bump for the opposition.