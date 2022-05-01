Hilliard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Yonathan Daza will get a look in center field while Hilliard sits out after he started in each of the past three games while going 1-for-8 with a triple, four walks and an RBI during that stretch. While Kris Bryant (back) is stuck on the injured list, Hilliard looks like he'll see steady reps in the outfield alongside Charlie Blackmon and Randal Grichuk.