Hilliard is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

After sitting against lefty Alex Wood in Monday's series opener, the lefty-hitting Hilliard now finds himself on the bench versus a righty (Alex Cobb). Hilliard's lowly .169/.282/.323 slash line on the season appears to have cost him a large-side platoon role in the outfield, and playing time could be even harder to come by for the 28-year-old by the weekend, when Kris Bryant (back) is likely to return from the 10-day injured list.