site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-sam-hilliard-sitting-again-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Sitting again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hilliard will sit Friday versus the Mets.
Hilliard will be on the bench for the second game in a row Friday. Connor Joe will take over in left field and bat eighth against New York.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read