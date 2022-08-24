Hilliard is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers.
Hilliard will get a breather as the Rockies face the Rangers and left-hander Martin Perez on Wednesday. Connor Joe will take over in left field and bat leadoff in the series finale.
More News
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Two hits, stolen base Sunday•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Sits against southpaw•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: On bench against left-hander•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Sits against lefty•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Held out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Reaches base four times•