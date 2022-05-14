Hilliard went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two RBI on Friday against Kansas City.

Hilliard drove in his first run of the game on a single in the second inning, and he proceeded to immediately steal his second base of the campaign. He followed that up by recording his first home run of the season in the eighth frame. So long as Kris Bryant (back) is sidelined, Hilliard should get regular at-bats against right-handed pitching. However, his production hasn't been noteworthy, as he's managed just a .169/.286/.288 with six RBI and five runs scored across 70 plate appearances.