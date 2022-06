Hilliard is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Miami.

Hilliard started in left field for the fourth consecutive contest in Game 1 of the twin bill, and he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the entire Colorado offense was absent for the 14-1 loss. He'll head to the bench for Game 2 while Garrett Hampson takes over in center field.