The Rockies have selected Sullivan with the 46th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4 lefty who transferred to Wake Forrest from Northwestern, Sullivan is a 6-foot-4 southpaw with a low release and good ride on his low-90s fastball. What he lacks in velocity, he makes up for with deception, as he leaned on the fastball, throwing it 75 percent of the time.