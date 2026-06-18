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Rockies' Sean Sullivan: Yields eight runs in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sullivan (0-1) allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings to take the loss versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Sullivan threw 56 of 82 pitches for strikes, but the Cubs had no trouble getting to him. The southpaw threw three scoreless innings against the Athletics last week before his major-league debut was cut short by an illness. Sullivan pitched to a 5.76 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 50:10 K:BB over 54.2 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque prior to his call-up, and given his tough home park, he's a risky option at best in fantasy. If Tanner Gordon (hip) remains out next week, Sullivan is tentatively projected to make a home start versus the Red Sox.

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