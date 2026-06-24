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Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Back up in big leagues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies recalled Halvorsen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Colorado sent Halvorsen back to Triple-A on June 17, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club a week later after right-hander Jaden Hill (shoulder) was moved to the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Rockies will likely limit Halvorsen to lower-leverage spots during his upcoming stint in the big leagues; the reliever has posted a 3.31 ERA in 16.1 innings with Colorado this season but has walked nearly as many batters (14) as he's struck out (16).

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