Halvorsen struck out two in a perfect eighth inning Wednesday to record his first hold of the season in a 2-1 win over Atlanta.

The 25-year-old righty hasn't notched a save since March 29, blowing his only other chance April 22, and the Rockies elected to use Halvorsen in a setup role Wednesday while letting Zach Agnos handle the ninth and pick up his first career save. Halvorsen did face Atlanta's 9-1-2 hitters, striking out Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, so it was still a very high-leverage spot. Tyler Kinley, who hasn't pitched since Saturday, also figures to be in the closer mix for Colorado, but the team's 5-25 record hasn't provided many opportunities for manager Bud Black to reveal his tendencies with his current bullpen. On the season, Halvorsen has a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB through 12.2 innings.