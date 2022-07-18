The Rockies have selected Thompson with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-4 lefty hitting corner outfielder from Florida, Thompson has one of the better hit tools among college outfielders in this year's draft. He hit .354/.443/.563 with 11 home runs, 10 steals, a 15.4 K% and a 12.1 BB% in 66 games this spring. Thompson's hands are very quick, and he can hammer mistakes out to the pull side, but he will likely always be hit-over-power. His fringe-average speed and average throwing arm could lead to him being a left fielder at the highest level, which will put pressure on him to reach his ceiling as a hitter.