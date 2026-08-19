The Rockies optioned Shook to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Shook was recalled by the Rockies on Monday and pitched the same night against the Dodgers, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter across two innings. Colorado will shuffle its bullpen again Wednesday, with Shook going back down to the minors while selecting the contract of southpaw Mark Manfredi from Albuquerque. Shook has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 3.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 saves and a 45:24 K:BB over 47.2 innings.