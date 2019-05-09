Rockies' Trevor Story: Doubles, steals base in win
Story went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and a stolen base in the Rockies' 12-11 victory over the Giants on Thursday.
Story did his part on a huge day for the Colorado offense, slapping his seventh double of the season and swiping his eighth bag in 10 tries. He's slashing .267/.345/.493 with eight long balls through 146 at-bats and has remained one of the better cross-category assets at the position so far this season.
