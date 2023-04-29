site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ty Blach: Removed from 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Apr 29, 2023
Rockies designated Blach for assignment Saturday.
Blach gave up 10 earned runs while striking out four over 11 innings of long relief for Colorado before getting cast off the 40-man roster. Outfielder Randal Grichuk (hernia) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
