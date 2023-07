Blach will serve as the Rockies' opener Sunday versus the Marlins, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It will be his first time working as an opener in 2023. Blach, 32, has allowed 13 runs -- 10 earned -- on 24 hits and two walks in 13.1 innings this season at the major-league level. Connor Seabold, recently demoted to the bullpen, could come on as a bulk reliever for Colorado in Sunday's game.