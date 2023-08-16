Blach did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Blach managed to escape Tuesday's home start relatively unscathed, with all of the damage against him coming via a two-run homer by Christian Walker in the third. Blach has been a reliable arm for the Rockies since entering the rotation and owns a 3.05 ERA with an 8:6 K:BB over his last four outings (20.2 innings). He's tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance on the road against the Rays.