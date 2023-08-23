Blach did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings in a 12-4 loss against the Rays. He struck out four.

Blach found himself in an immediate jam by loading the bases before recording an out in the first inning, but the southpaw was able to limit the damage to one and escape the frame. The 32-year-old then yielded a run-scoring single to Jose Siri in the third and a two-run single to Yandy Diaz in the fourth. Since Blach returned to the big-league squad on June 30, he has posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 30 innings.