Blach did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two hits over three scoreless innings in a 3-2 loss to Miami. He struck out two.

Blach made his first start of the campaign Sunday, serving as the opening arm for a bullpen game. Despite donning the opener tag, Blach went three innings and turned in his third consecutive scoreless outing (six innings). Though Blach has spent a significant portion of 2023 in the minors, he owns a 5.51 ERA and a 7:2 K:BB through eight appearances (16.1 innings) at the MLB level.