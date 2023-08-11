Blach allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters over six-plus innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Blach got through six frames without allowing a run before serving up a solo homer to Max Muncy to begin the seventh. That led to Blach getting the hook and having to settle for a no-decision, though it was still a promising outing overall. The left-hander finished with his first quality start in a campaign during which he's pitched mostly out of the bullpen. Since moving into the rotation at the end of July, Blach has allowed five runs over 15.2 innings for a solid 2.87 ERA. However, he's struck out just six batters over that span and has just 13 punchouts across 32 frames overall on the campaign.