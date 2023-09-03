Blach (2-1) allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks and struck out two over six innings to earn the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Blach didn't pitch all that well, but he was able to limit the damage to the first two innings. That gave the Rockies enough time to rally ahead and get him off the hook. Blach had a pair of quality starts in August, but the five runs he allowed Saturday marked a season high. Through 15 appearances (eight starts), he has a 4.33 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB over 54 innings. The southpaw is projected to make his next start in San Francisco.