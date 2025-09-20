Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Freeman is heating up at the plate -- he now has at least one hit in six of his last seven games. The utility man got off to a fast start this season, turning in an .878 OPS through July 9, but his production has tapered off considerably ever since. Over his last 58 games (250 plate appearances), Freeman is slashing .244/.310/.307 with 11 extra-base hits, 18 RBI and six stolen bases to drop his OPS to. 723 for the year.