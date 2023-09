Vodnik will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Friday's game versus the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Acquired from Atlanta in the Pierce Johnson trade, Vodnik holds a 3.35 ERA and 69:31 K:BB over 53.2 innings between the Double- and Triple-A level this season. The 23-year-old is a hard thrower, but control is an issue. Vodnik will be making his major-league debut when he makes an appearance.