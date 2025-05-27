The Rockies reinstated Vodnik (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander has been sidelined by shoulder inflammation for more than a month, but he's back on the active roster after a two-outing rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford. Vodnik recorded one save with a 4.50 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across eight innings prior to the injury and should be in the high-leverage mix for Colorado. However, Zach Agnos and Seth Halvorsen appear to be the current favorites for save opportunities.