Veen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks.

Veen's stock has fallen in recent years, in large part due to injuries. He reminded everyone of his ability in the spring opener with a long, loud homer that was estimated at 433 feet, per Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com. It still doesn't seem like he's a realistic candidate for the Opening Day roster given that he has just 21 games' worth of experience at the Triple-A level, but the speedy outfielder is now on the Rockies' 40-man roster and figures to debut in the majors at some point in 2025, health permitting.