Veen is hitting a modest .257/.366/.396 with five home runs, 22 steals and a 32:52 BB:K through 52 games for High-A Spokane.

He's been particularly rough with the bat over his last dozen games, hitting .195/.340/.244, though he does have eight steals in that span. Veen's legs have carried him even when his bat hasn't, as he's only been caught stealing a single time all season -- a huge improvement over the 17 times he was thrown out last year. Still, after he put up a .501 slugging percentage in Low-A in 2021, expectations for his power output were much higher than this. Veen still has plenty of prospect luster thanks to his speed, his plate discipline and his future home in Coors Field, but it'd be nice to see him start driving the ball more often.