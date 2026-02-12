Veen will likely need an injury in Colorado's outfield to have a chance to make the Opening Day roster, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have a relatively set starting group in the outfield, with Brenton Doyle, Mickey Moniak, Jordan Beck and Jake McCarthy projected to earn the majority of playing time. That leaves Veen on the outside looking in fora potential roster spot at the start of spring training. He had a brief stint in the majors in 2025, but he struck out 37.8 percent of the time across 37 plate appearances before being demoted and spending the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque.