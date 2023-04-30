Keller didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Twins, allowing one run on six hits and five walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander also uncorked two wild pitches and exited the game after getting only 49 of his 92 pitches over the plate, but Minnesota's hitters let Keller off the hook for all the traffic he put on the basepaths. That's been the story of his season so far, however -- the 27-year-old sports a 3.56 ERA and has given up two runs or less in four of his six starts thanks in large part to serving up only one homer in 30.1 innings, but his 24:24 K:BB and 4.78 FIP indicate that major regression could be coming. Keller will hope his luck holds in his next outing, likely to come next weekend at home against the A's.