The Royals placed Keller (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
Keller and Ryan O'Hearn were both moved to the IL just a few days after they were revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, while Salvador Perez was activated from the COVID-19 IL after clearing all health-related protocols. The 24-year-old right-hander is believed to only be contending with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, but his absence from camp will take him out of the mix for the Opening Day nod. Instead, the Royals will have Danny Duffy take the hill when the team begins its season July 24 in Cleveland.