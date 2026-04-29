Royals president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo said Wednesday in an interview on 96.5 The Fan that Estevez's velocity during a live batting practice session Tuesday was closer to where it needs to be.

Picollo did not offer any specific numbers, but it seems Estevez's velocity is at least trending in the right direction. Estevez will throw live batting practice again later this week before likely beginning a rehab assignment. There's no timetable for his return, but it seems unlikely he'll be activated before mid-May. Lucas Erceg has been up-and-down while filling in as the Royals' closer, so Estevez could get his job back if he shows good form as he gets ramped back up. Estevez has been shelved since early April with a left foot contusion.