Estevez picked up the save in Monday's 4-3 win over Texas, throwing a clean ninth inning with no strikeouts.

Estevez is now up to 32 saves on the season, and he's now fired three consecutive spotless frames after giving up four runs in his first six outings of the month. The right-hander has had his share of hiccups since the start of July -- he has a 3.92 ERA over his last 20.2 innings -- but he remains Kansas City's clear-cut top option for ninth-inning work. Estevez is first in the American League in saves so far in 2025.