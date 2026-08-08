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Royals' Carter Jensen: Clubs 16th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jensen went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss against the Cubs.

Jensen also struck out twice and has done so 22 times across his past 13 contests, resulting in a .149 average (7-for-44) and just four extra-base hits during that stretch. The 23-year-old continues to operate as Kansas City's primary leadoff man, but that may not be the case much longer if he continues to struggle at the plate. After Friday's productive performance, Jensen now has a .229/.303/.422 slash line with 16 home runs, 55 RBI and 52 runs through 109 games during his first full major-league season.

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