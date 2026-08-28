Jensen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and three walks in Thursday's 13-2 win over the Blue Jays.

From the leadoff spot, Jensen opened the scoring with a 421-foot blast off Spencer Arrighetti in the first inning. The young catcher has hit just .167 across 22 August games, though he's been better of late, going 9-for-32 (.281) with two homers over his past 10 contests. On the year, Jensen is slashing .224/.310/.410 with 18 homers, 59 RBI, 60 runs and two stolen bases across 125 tilts.